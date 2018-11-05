Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Brilliant in home win

Lundqvist made 39 saves on 40 shots in a 3-1 win over the Sabres on Sunday.

The King, in 11 starts, has a .923 save percentage to go along with a 2.61 goals-against-average. Both solid numbers and yet, Lundqvist's win Sunday moved him to just 4-6-1 on the season. Even though he continues to play superbly, Lundqvist's fantasy value is tarnished by his team's collective struggles. As crazy as it sounds, "Hank", in 2018-19, qualifies as a risky fantasy play. Still, all turned out well Sunday.