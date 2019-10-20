Play

Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Busy in loss to Canucks

Lundqvist turned aside 40 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

It's already the second time in four starts the veteran netminder has had to face more than 40 shots, as the Rangers struggle to find their form defensively. Lundqvist is 1-3-0 to begin the season with a 3.57 GAA and .906 save percentage.

