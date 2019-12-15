Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Can't buy win in December

Lundqvist made 39 saves Saturday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

He was sharp Saturday and almost pulled out the win. But a late penalty in the third put the Rangers on their heels and Lundqvist surrendered a power-play goal with less than two minutes left to play. The King hasn't won in December yet and we're almost half-way through the month. At least his .912 save percentage is still sharp.