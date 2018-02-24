Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Cedes start to rookie
Lundqvist will give way to rookie Alexandar Georgiev, who is set for his first career start, Friday night against the Wild.
Lundqvist has a mediocre 23-21-4 record, .914 save percentage and 2.89 GAA for the campaign. His fantasy setup could become worse with the Rangers likely to deal more talent before the trade deadline, too. If the luxury exists to be selective with Lundqvist's matchups moving forward, he probably shouldn't be relied upon as an everyday fantasy starter. New York is already allowing the third most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (12.96) in the league, so it's hard to envision subtracting a few key pieces from the current roster helping.
