Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Chased in defeat
Lundqvist was out of Wednesday's game in the second period after giving up four goals on 16 shots in a 6-1 loss to the Bruins.
Boston's torn things up as of late, but that's no excuse for Lundqvist's poor showing. He's now lost six in a row and hasn't held an opponent to under two goals in any of his past eight starts. Odds are that he will get back to his normal level of play, but he is really struggling at the moment and should be relegated to your bench while he figures things out, if you can afford to make such a move.
