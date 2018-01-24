Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Chased in loss to Ducks

Lundqvist was pulled during the first period of Tuesday's loss to Anaheim after giving up three goals on seven shots.

The Rangers managed to mount a comeback attempt, so it was backup netminder Ondrej Pavelec who ended up being credited with the official loss. It was a rough night for the King, who also didn't look great in his previous start against Los Angeles. While he's winless in his last three appearances, Lundqvist is being relied on more than ever and still owns a solid .922 save percentage through 42 games. It'll be ride-or-die in the second half of the season, as he'll need to be at his very best to carry New York into the postseason.