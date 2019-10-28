Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Chased to bench by Bruins
Lundqvist was pulled after allowing four goals on 31 shots in Sunday's 7-4 loss to Boston.
Lundqvist was at least spared the loss on his record (that distinction went to backup Alexandar Georgiev) but he has just two wins on the year and has given up four goals in exactly half of his six starts. The 37-year-old will take a 3.58 GAA and .906 save percentage into Tuesday's game against the Lightning.
