Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Chasing milestone Saturday

Lundqvist will face the Bruins on the road Saturday for a chance to claim his 446th victory and to move into sole possession of sixth place on the NHL's all-time wins list, Matt Kalman of NHL.com reports.

Lundqvist nailed down his 445th career win to tie that mark Thursday against the Blackhawks, and now he'll look to move up a rung against a Boston team that ranks sixth in the league in home scoring by virtue of averaging 3.54 goals per game at TD Garden. This matchup will feature a pair of No. 1 goalies in Lundqvist and Tuukka Rask.