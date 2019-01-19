Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Chasing milestone Saturday
Lundqvist will face the Bruins on the road Saturday for a chance to claim his 446th victory and to move into sole possession of sixth place on the NHL's all-time wins list, Matt Kalman of NHL.com reports.
Lundqvist nailed down his 445th career win to tie that mark Thursday against the Blackhawks, and now he'll look to move up a rung against a Boston team that ranks sixth in the league in home scoring by virtue of averaging 3.54 goals per game at TD Garden. This matchup will feature a pair of No. 1 goalies in Lundqvist and Tuukka Rask.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Moves up wins leaderboard•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in net Thursday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stands strong in front of Canes•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Back in goal against Hurricanes•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Not starting Sunday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Struggles versus Isles continue•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...