Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Collects third straight win

Lundqvist stopped 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

The victory was the third in a row for Lundqvist, who seems to be putting his early January struggles behind him and has posted a 2.33 GAA and .924 save percentage during that mini-streak. The win also moved him past the legendary Terry Sawchuk into sixth place on the NHL's all-time list with 446. Lundqvist could well find himself in the top five before the season is through: next up on the career wins list is Curtis Joseph with 454.