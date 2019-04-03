Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Confirmed starter versus Sens
Lundqvist will patrol the blue paint against the visiting Senators on Wednesday.
Lundqvist is sitting at a career-low 18 wins with three games remaining on the Rangers' schedule, and his season-long 3.05 GAA and .908 save percentage haven't been all that helpful even in deep leagues. However, he'll be stacked against the lowly Senators in this next contest, with the King looking to get back on his throne against a club with the worst record in the league at 28-45-6.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...