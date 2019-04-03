Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Confirmed starter versus Sens

Lundqvist will patrol the blue paint against the visiting Senators on Wednesday.

Lundqvist is sitting at a career-low 18 wins with three games remaining on the Rangers' schedule, and his season-long 3.05 GAA and .908 save percentage haven't been all that helpful even in deep leagues. However, he'll be stacked against the lowly Senators in this next contest, with the King looking to get back on his throne against a club with the worst record in the league at 28-45-6.