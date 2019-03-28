Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Continues losing ways

Lundqvist gave up six goals on 32 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Boston.

King Henrik has lost four straight, without a win since Mar. 9. Record-wise, with 31 losses compared to just 18 wins, 2018-19 will go down as the worst of Lundqvist's storied career, and it remains to be seen if he'll remain in New York beyond this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories