Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Cools down hot-starting Sabres

Lundqvist made 31 saves in Thursday's 6-2 win over Buffalo.

The Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission and never let Buffalo get within fewer than two goals after that, even though the Sabres finished with 33 shots to New York's 24. Lundqvist is still as skilled as they come in net, but he's often hung out to dry playing behind one of the league's worst defensive teams. Still, New York's offense is capable of providing outbursts like this one with some regularity, so the Swedish netminder should rack up his fair share of wins, though this was just his second through five starts.