Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Crown bit tarnished this season

Lundqvist made 26 saves in a 4-3 loss to Florida on Saturday.

King Henrik's crown is a bit tarnished this season. He has allowed 13 goals in his last three appearances (two starts). Lundqvist has a 3.54 GAA and .905 save percentage -- neither of those make him a must-start fantasy asset. It won't be long before someone ascends to his throne.

