Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Crown bit tarnished this season
Lundqvist made 26 saves in a 4-3 loss to Florida on Saturday.
King Henrik's crown is a bit tarnished this season. He has allowed 13 goals in his last three appearances (two starts). Lundqvist has a 3.54 GAA and .905 save percentage -- neither of those make him a must-start fantasy asset. It won't be long before someone ascends to his throne.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Shelled in relief•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes against Lightning•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Pounded by Panthers•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Blue-paint bound Sunday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stops 45 to top 'Canes•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in Carolina•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.