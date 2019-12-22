Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Cruises to easy 'W'

Lundqvist stopped 19 of 20 shots Sunday in a 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Lundqvist got a 3-1 lead to work with after 20 minutes and was able to slam the door the rest of the way. It certainly helped that Anaheim was unable to muster more than seven shots in any single period. Regardless, Lundqvist was able to snap his personal four-game losing streak and secure his first win since Nov. 27. The 37-year-old has taken a backseat to Alexandar Georgiev in recent weeks and the latter will likely return to the crease Monday in Philadelphia.