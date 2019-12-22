Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Cruises to easy 'W'
Lundqvist stopped 19 of 20 shots Sunday in a 5-1 win over the Ducks.
Lundqvist got a 3-1 lead to work with after 20 minutes and was able to slam the door the rest of the way. It certainly helped that Anaheim was unable to muster more than seven shots in any single period. Regardless, Lundqvist was able to snap his personal four-game losing streak and secure his first win since Nov. 27. The 37-year-old has taken a backseat to Alexandar Georgiev in recent weeks and the latter will likely return to the crease Monday in Philadelphia.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Set to start Sunday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Can't buy win in December•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in Anaheim•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Loses battle with Kings•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Takes second straight loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.