Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Daunting matchup looms

Lundqvist will defend the road net against the Sharks on Tuesday, John Giannone of MSG Network reports.

The King hasn't skated off with a win in exactly two weeks, and now he'll square off against a Sharks team that has twice as many points (14) as Lundqvist's Rangers in the league standings. With the Blueshirts' top tender owning an uninspiring 2-6-1 record, 2.77 GAA and .917 save percentage, it would take a brazen fantasy owner to continue streaming him night in and night out. If at all possible, seek alternatives on Tuesday's 11-game slate.