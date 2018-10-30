Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Daunting matchup looms
Lundqvist will defend the road net against the Sharks on Tuesday, John Giannone of MSG Network reports.
The King hasn't skated off with a win in exactly two weeks, and now he'll square off against a Sharks team that has twice as many points (14) as Lundqvist's Rangers in the league standings. With the Blueshirts' top tender owning an uninspiring 2-6-1 record, 2.77 GAA and .917 save percentage, it would take a brazen fantasy owner to continue streaming him night in and night out. If at all possible, seek alternatives on Tuesday's 11-game slate.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Frustrating season continues•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starts against Kings•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Surrenders three in loss•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Sustains minor upper-body injury•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Another rough outing•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.