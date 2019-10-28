Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Day-to-day with lower-body issue
Lundqvist missed practice Monday due to a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Lightning.
Lundqvist was shelled Sunday by the Bruins to the tune of four goals on 31 shots before getting the hook. The Swede has already seen some starts given to backup Alexandar Georgiev and could be facing more time on the bench in light of his injury. Even if King Henrik is cleared to play Tuesday, the team may opt to sit him in favor of Georgiev in order to ensure Lundqvist is fully fit before getting back into the crease.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Chased to bench by Bruins•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Sunday start•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Cools down hot-starting Sabres•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting against Sabres•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Busy in loss to Canucks•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Sunday matinee•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.