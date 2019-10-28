Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Day-to-day with lower-body issue

Lundqvist missed practice Monday due to a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Lightning.

Lundqvist was shelled Sunday by the Bruins to the tune of four goals on 31 shots before getting the hook. The Swede has already seen some starts given to backup Alexandar Georgiev and could be facing more time on the bench in light of his injury. Even if King Henrik is cleared to play Tuesday, the team may opt to sit him in favor of Georgiev in order to ensure Lundqvist is fully fit before getting back into the crease.