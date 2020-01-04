Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Dealing with illness
Lundqvist is under the weather and won't start Saturday's clash with Vancouver, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
The Rangers haven't called up a player from the minors, so it seems Lundqvist will at least be healthy enough to serve as the backup behind Alexandar Georgiev. The two netminders should continue to split the workload heading into the back half of the season with no certainty regarding who will get the nod if the Rangers make the postseason.
