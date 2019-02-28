Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Defending cage Friday

Lundqvist will be in goal for Friday's home game versus the Habs.

Lundqvist will be making his first appearance in the crease following his decision not to waive his no-movement clause at the trade deadline. While King Henrik should still see the bulk of the starts the rest of the way, the organization may want to give Alekandar Georgiev a few extra looks. With Lundqvist under contract for two more seasons at $8.5 million AAV, moving him will likely be a challenge even if he is willing to leave the Big Apple.

