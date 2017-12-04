Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Defending cage Tuesday

Lundqvist will face off against the Penguins on Tuesday.

Perhaps it's the stress of holiday shopping, but Lundqvist has historically struggled in the month of December, posting his highest GAA (2.59) and lowest save percentage (.910) of any month during his career. While King Henrik started December 2017 out strong with a win versus Carolina, his next five outings -- Pittsburgh, Washington, New Jersey, Dallas and Ottawa -- could set him up for another disappointing month. Factor in the return of Evgeni Malkin to the lineup (a goal and two helpers in two games back) and the hot hand of Sidney Crosby (13 points in his last six contests) and fantasy owners may want to consider all of their options between the pipes.