Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Defending cage Tuesday
Lundqvist will face off against the Penguins on Tuesday.
Perhaps it's the stress of holiday shopping, but Lundqvist has historically struggled in the month of December, posting his highest GAA (2.59) and lowest save percentage (.910) of any month during his career. While King Henrik started December 2017 out strong with a win versus Carolina, his next five outings -- Pittsburgh, Washington, New Jersey, Dallas and Ottawa -- could set him up for another disappointing month. Factor in the return of Evgeni Malkin to the lineup (a goal and two helpers in two games back) and the hot hand of Sidney Crosby (13 points in his last six contests) and fantasy owners may want to consider all of their options between the pipes.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Bounces back with dominant win•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Friday against Carolina•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Yanked from goal•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Defending goal against Panthers•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Adds another to win column•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...