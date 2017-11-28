Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Defending goal against Panthers

Lundqvist will make his 13th straight start Tuesday when the Rangers take on the Panthers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Lundqvist has been outstanding over the 12 games preceding Tuesday's contest, posting a .930 save percentage and 2.28 GAA over that span. He's been even better during his current four-game winning streak, allowing just five goals total. King Henrik will look to make it five in a row against a Panthers squad that has lost three of its last five and has not scored more than three goals in any game over that stretch.