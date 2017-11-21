Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Defending goal Wednesday

Lundqvist will be the starting goalie for Wednesday's road game against the Hurricanes.

Lundqvist will start his 10th consecutive game Wednesday as he continues to enjoy a decently nice run of success lately -- King Henrik has won seven of the last nine contests while sporting a workable .921 save percentage over that span. Carolina is averaging 2.95 goals per game this season, which is manageable from a goalkeeping perspective, but the Rangers will be without essential defenseman Ryan McDonagh (abdominal) on Wednesday, making Lundqvist's prospects a bit more hazy.