Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Defending goal Wednesday
Lundqvist will be the starting goalie for Wednesday's road game against the Hurricanes.
Lundqvist will start his 10th consecutive game Wednesday as he continues to enjoy a decently nice run of success lately -- King Henrik has won seven of the last nine contests while sporting a workable .921 save percentage over that span. Carolina is averaging 2.95 goals per game this season, which is manageable from a goalkeeping perspective, but the Rangers will be without essential defenseman Ryan McDonagh (abdominal) on Wednesday, making Lundqvist's prospects a bit more hazy.
