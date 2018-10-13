Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Defending home cage Saturday

Lundqvist led the Rangers out to the ice for warmups Saturday, Mark Herrmann of Newsday reports. As a result, the veteran goalie will face the visiting Oilers in the matinee.

The King is 1-2-0 with a 2.03 GAA and .942 save percentage to start the season. Those are robust rate stats, and reading between the lines, Lundqvist has been quite unlucky early on.