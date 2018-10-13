Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Defending home cage Saturday
Lundqvist led the Rangers out to the ice for warmups Saturday, Mark Herrmann of Newsday reports. As a result, the veteran goalie will face the visiting Oilers in the matinee.
The King is 1-2-0 with a 2.03 GAA and .942 save percentage to start the season. Those are robust rate stats, and reading between the lines, Lundqvist has been quite unlucky early on.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stops 41 for first win•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Set to take on Sharks•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Strong performance but gets little support•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in Buffalo•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Beaten twice in loss•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting season opener•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...