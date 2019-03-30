Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Defending net Monday
Lundqvist will guard the goal Monday in Philadelphia against the Flyers,
Lundqvist has hit a funk in the cage of late, losing each of his last four starts. He posted a 3.81 GAA over that span, including a 4.40 mark in three road efforts. Philadelphia has posted a minus-9 goal differential at home to go along with 2.97 goals per game, so there's at least a chance the King will get back in the win column. It would certainly help if he could get some support from a Rangers offense that has averaged just 2.07 goals per game in March.
More News
