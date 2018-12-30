Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Defending road net Saturday

Lundqvist led his team out to the ice for pregame warmups in preparation for a road start against Nashville, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

As noted by Robby Stanley of NHL.com, Lundqvist needs four wins to tie Terry Sawchuk for sixth place on the NHL's all-time wins list at 445 apiece. Of course, this statement has been true since Hank's last victory on Dec. 8 -- he's dropped five straight, including four consecutive overtime losses, since prevailing over the Panthers three weeks ago. Lundqvist's next opponent is a Predators team that with a 14-6-0 record at home.