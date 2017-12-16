Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Delivers another win

Lundqvist saved 33 of 35 shots during Friday's 4-2 win over Los Angeles.

The veteran has now won 13 of his past 17 starts and sports a .917 save percentage and 2.68 GAA for the campaign. His underwhelming start to the season is now a distant memory, and while his ratios are likely to remain more serviceable than helpful, the wins are money. Lundqvist's current form makes him a strong option in the majority of matchups until proven otherwise.