Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Drawing second start of 2018

Lundqvist will defend the home net from the Blackhawks on Wednesday night, Newsday reports.

The King triumphed over the Sabres and fellow countryman Robin Lehner at the 2018 Winter Classic in Citi Field on Monday, stopping 31 of 33 shots to tie Blackhawks legend Tony Esposito for eighth place on the NHL's all-time wins list at 423. Since the beginning of December, Lundqvist is 6-3-2 with a 2.24 GAA and .937 save percentage, proving that he's been in vintage form of late. He'll reportedly be countered by Jeff Glass, who's a 32-year-old with just two NHL starts under his belt.