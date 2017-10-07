Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Drawing tough road start Saturday

Lundqvist is the presumed starter versus the host Maple Leafs on Saturday, as Steve Zipay of Newsday reports that backup Ondrej Pavelec doesn't yet know whether he'll get the nod at home for the second half of the back-to-back set against the Habs on Sunday.

King Lundqvist wasn't deserving of royal treatment upon Opening Night on Thursday, as he surrendered three goals on just 25 shots from the Avalanche -- yes, the team that finished with the least amount of points (48) in the entire league last season. He's not a recommended start against Auston Matthews and the phenom's fellow Buds, especially on a 15-game slate.