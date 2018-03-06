Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Draws home start

Lundqvist led his team out to the ice for pregame warmups Tuesday, Matt Calamia of the Rangers' official site reports. That means that he'll start against the visiting Jets.

The King saw a whopping 106 shots between his last two starts, claiming wins over the Canucks and Flames, respectively. Lundqvist looks rejuvenated between the pipes, as the Rangers have little to play for except pride at this point. Winnipeg, on the other hand, is bound for the playoffs and making life pretty difficult for opponents based on a third-ranked offense. It's probably unreasonable to expect Lundqvist to continue his winning ways as long as his allied skaters continue allowing such a high volume of shots.