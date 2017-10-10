Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Draws start against St. Louis
Lundqvist will be between the posts for Tuesday night's game against the Blues, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Lundqvist recovered nicely with a 34-save shutout victory over Montreal on Sunday after a woeful start to the season that saw him allow eight goals over his first two games. It's worth noting that the Canadiens have struggled to score to begin the campaign, so King Henrik will have to bring even more of his A game if he's going to beat a hot St. Louis squad that is averaging 3.67 goals per game thus far.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Blanks Habs for first win of season•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Right back to work Sunday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Now possible he'll start Sunday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Struggles against Leafs•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Drawing tough road start Saturday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Victim of Avalanche in season opener•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...