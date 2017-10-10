Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Draws start against St. Louis

Lundqvist will be between the posts for Tuesday night's game against the Blues, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Lundqvist recovered nicely with a 34-save shutout victory over Montreal on Sunday after a woeful start to the season that saw him allow eight goals over his first two games. It's worth noting that the Canadiens have struggled to score to begin the campaign, so King Henrik will have to bring even more of his A game if he's going to beat a hot St. Louis squad that is averaging 3.67 goals per game thus far.