Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Draws start Sunday
Lundqvist will patrol the crease in Arizona on Sunday.
Lundqvist took a breather Friday after getting thrashed by the Penguins on Wednesday. On the bright side, the 6-foot-1 Swede shut down 73-of-77 shots in his previous two outings, earning the victory in both. Sunday's matchup against Arizona -- one of the lowest-scoring teams in the league -- presents a good opportunity to regain some confidence for Lundqvist.
