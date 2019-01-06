Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Draws start Sunday

Lundqvist will patrol the crease in Arizona on Sunday.

Lundqvist took a breather Friday after getting thrashed by the Penguins on Wednesday. On the bright side, the 6-foot-1 Swede shut down 73-of-77 shots in his previous two outings, earning the victory in both. Sunday's matchup against Arizona -- one of the lowest-scoring teams in the league -- presents a good opportunity to regain some confidence for Lundqvist.