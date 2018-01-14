Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Draws start Sunday

Lundqvist will get the road start against the Penguins on Sunday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Lundqvist came in as relief Saturday night, allowing two goals on 18 shots. Beside for that appearance, the veteran backstop has been lights out lately, posting a 5-2-2 record, .943 save percentage and 2.05 GAA in his previous nine games. The Penguins have scored 13 goals in their last three games, winning each matchup and scoring on five of their 10 power-play attempts. Lundqvist is always a solid start, but be aware that blueliner Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed) is a game-time decision and may not be able to help stunt the Penguins' streaking offense.