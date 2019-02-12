Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Draws start Tuesday
Lundqvist will tend the road twine in Tuesday's game versus the Jets.
Backup goalie Alexandar Georgiev played remarkably with a 55-save performance to beat the Maple Leafs 4-1 on Sunday, but the Rangers will go back to The King. Lundqvist will have a tough matchup as Winnipeg ranks fifth in the league with 3.43 goals per game and has an outstanding 20-6-3 record in its home barn.
