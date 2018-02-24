Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Drops fifth straight start

Lundqvist surrendered four goals on 37 shots during Friday's 4-1 loss to Minnesota.

Make it five loses in a row for Lundqvist, and he's now sporting a mediocre 23-21-4 record, .914 save percentage and 2.89 GAA for the campaign. His fantasy setup could become worse with the Rangers likely to deal more talent before the trade deadline, too. If the luxury exists to be selective with Lundqvist's matchups moving forward, he probably shouldn't be relied on start-in, start-out. New York is already allowing the third most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (12.96) in the league, so it's hard to envision subtracting a few key pieces from the current roster helping.