Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Drops fourth consecutive start

Lundqvist made 32 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

New York scored three unanswered goals Tuesday and actually took the lead early in the third period on a Mika Zibanejad power-play marker, his 25th goal of the season. Unfortunately, Winnipeg would tie it at 5:22, and then Andrew Copp, less than two minutes after Joe Morrow's equalizer, would score to give the home team a lead it would hold until the final buzzer. The loss moves King Henrik's record to 16-14-8 with a 2.99 GAA and .907 save percentage