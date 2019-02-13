Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Drops fourth consecutive start
Lundqvist made 32 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.
New York scored three unanswered goals Tuesday and actually took the lead early in the third period on a Mika Zibanejad power-play marker, his 25th goal of the season. Unfortunately, Winnipeg would tie it at 5:22, and then Andrew Copp, less than two minutes after Joe Morrow's equalizer, would score to give the home team a lead it would hold until the final buzzer. The loss moves King Henrik's record to 16-14-8 with a 2.99 GAA and .907 save percentage
