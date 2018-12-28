Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Earns another point at home

Lundqvist's 25 saves weren't enough in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Columbus.

Lundqvist was beaten by Zach Werenski for the tying goal with just 2:20 remaining, then Pierre-Luc Dubois won it for the visitors just 31 seconds into the extra session. The Swedish netminder's record falls to 10-9-7, but he's picked up at least a point in 13 of 16 games at Madison Square Garden.