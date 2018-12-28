Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Earns another point at home
Lundqvist's 25 saves weren't enough in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Columbus.
Lundqvist was beaten by Zach Werenski for the tying goal with just 2:20 remaining, then Pierre-Luc Dubois won it for the visitors just 31 seconds into the extra session. The Swedish netminder's record falls to 10-9-7, but he's picked up at least a point in 13 of 16 games at Madison Square Garden.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Facing Columbus•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Losses continue to pile up•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting against Flyers•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Headed for Sunday's start•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stops 37 in defeat•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Home starter versus Vegas•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...