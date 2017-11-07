Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Earns fourth straight win

Lundqvist stopped 22 of 25 shots Monday in a 5-3 win over Columbus.

The good news is that Lundqvist picked up another win for the Rangers, but the bad news is that he didn't play all that great in the process. Lundqvist's best days are behind him, and at this point, he's becoming a goalie who needs an offensive outburst from his teammates to steal victories.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories