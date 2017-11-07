Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Earns fourth straight win
Lundqvist stopped 22 of 25 shots Monday in a 5-3 win over Columbus.
The good news is that Lundqvist picked up another win for the Rangers, but the bad news is that he didn't play all that great in the process. Lundqvist's best days are behind him, and at this point, he's becoming a goalie who needs an offensive outburst from his teammates to steal victories.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gets fourth straight start•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Three straight wins•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Saturday in Florida•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Shines in win over Bolts•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Looking to discharge Bolts•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stops 30 in comeback win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...