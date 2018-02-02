Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Exits early against Leafs
Lundqvist allowed four goals on 19 shots before exiting in the second period of Thursday's 4-0 loss to Toronto.
The Maple Leafs took control of this contest early and never looked back, and Lundqvist has now allowed 12 goals with an .868 save percentage through his past four appearances. His 21-14-4 record, .919 save percentage and 2.69 GAA are serviceable marks, but his hot and cold stretches are becoming more difficult to forecast. Additionally, the Rangers could be sellers leading into the trade deadline. As a result, it's not out of the question to fade Lundqvist in difficult matchups over the coming weeks -- especially if the luxury exists.
