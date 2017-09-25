Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Expected to play full 60 minutes
Lundqvist will start in goal against the Flyers on Monday and is expected to stay in for the entire game, Steve Zipay of Newsdayreports.
It will be a good test of the knee for Lundqvist after suffering an MCL sprain while playing for Sweden at the 2017 IIHF World Championship. The netminder will be looking for a fifth straight 30-plus win season this year -- something he is certainly capable of achieving if he can stay healthy.
