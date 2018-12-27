Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Facing Columbus
Lundqvist will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against the Blue Jackets, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Lundqvist was sharp in his last start Sunday against the Flyers, stopping 29 of 31 shots, but he ultimately suffered a third consecutive overtime loss due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The Swedish backstop will look to stay dialed in and secure his 11th victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a hot Columbus club that's won four consecutive games.
