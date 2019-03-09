Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Facing Devils

Lundqvist will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against New Jersey, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Lundqvist was fantastic in his last start Thursday against Detroit, turning aside 43 of 45 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 27th defeat of the season due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The Swedish goaltender will look to stay sharp and snap his four-game losing streak in a favorable home matchup with a banged-up Devils team that's lost five consecutive contests.