Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Facing Hurricanes
Lundqvist will guard the cage during Wednesday's home clash with Carolina, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.
Lundqvist was rock solid in his last start Monday against Minnesota, stopping 26 of 28 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime victory. The veteran netminder will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a Hurricanes team that's gone 7-4-1 on the road this year.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Solid effort in OT win•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes Monday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Yields four in road loss•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Tending twine against Sens•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gets back on track•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.