Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Facing Hurricanes

Lundqvist will guard the cage during Wednesday's home clash with Carolina, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.

Lundqvist was rock solid in his last start Monday against Minnesota, stopping 26 of 28 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime victory. The veteran netminder will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a Hurricanes team that's gone 7-4-1 on the road this year.