Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Facing Montreal
Lundqvist will patrol the crease in Tuesday's home game against the Canadiens, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Lundqvist was fantastic in his last start Sunday against the Sabres, turning aside 39 of 40 shots en route to an impressive 3-1 victory. The veteran goaltender will look to keep rolling and secure a third consecutive win in a home matchup with a Canadiens club that's averaging 3.17 goals per game on the road this campaign, 11th in the NHL.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Feeling ok after collision in Sunday's game•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Brilliant in home win•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting against Sabres•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Secures shootout victory•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Daunting matchup looms•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Frustrating season continues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...