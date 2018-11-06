Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Facing Montreal

Lundqvist will patrol the crease in Tuesday's home game against the Canadiens, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Lundqvist was fantastic in his last start Sunday against the Sabres, turning aside 39 of 40 shots en route to an impressive 3-1 victory. The veteran goaltender will look to keep rolling and secure a third consecutive win in a home matchup with a Canadiens club that's averaging 3.17 goals per game on the road this campaign, 11th in the NHL.