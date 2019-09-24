Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Facing off against cross-town rival
Lundqvist will start in Tuesday's preseason game versus the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Lundqvist will look to knock off some rust in what may be his final preseason game before the regular season. He posted the first losing record (18-23-10) of his career last year, so he'll look to bounce back with reinforcements in front of him. The Rangers picked up Adam Fox and Jacob Trouba on the blue line while signing Artemi Panarin and drafting Kaapo Kakko second overall to provide more offense. The team is planning for life without Lundqvist, however, so expect Alexandar Georgiev to garner around 30 starts this year.
