Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Facing Ottawa
Lundqvist will patrol the crease in Thursday's road matchup with the Senators, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Lundqvist has been razor sharp recently, posting a 3-1-0 record while maintaining a 2.00 GAA and .940 save percentage through his last four appearances. The 36-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling and pick up a second straight win in a surprisingly unfavorable road matchup with an Ottawa team that's averaging 3.92 goals per game at home this campaign, third in the NHL.
