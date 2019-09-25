Play

Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Facing Philly

Lundqvist will start in goal and play the entire game Thursday against the Flyers, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Lundqvist was perfect Tuesday against the Islanders, stopping all 13 shots he faced. The veteran backstop will look to remain sharp in what will almost certainly be his last taste of game action prior to New York's Oct. 3 regular-season opener against Winnipeg.

More News
Our Latest Stories