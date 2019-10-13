Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Fades late in loss to Oilers

Lundqvist stopped 23 of 26 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Edmonton's final goal was scored into an empty net. Lundqvist was handed a 1-0 lead late in the first period and took a 1-1 tie into the second intermission, but the Oilers' high-powered offense finally broke through against the veteran netminder midway through the third. Lundqvist sports a 3.54 GAA and .904 save percentage through his first two starts of the season, and he'll get a bit of rest before the Rangers play three games in four days beginning Thursday in New Jersey.