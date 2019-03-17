Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Fails to win 450th game

Lundqvist allowed four goals on 45 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Wild on Saturday.

The 37-year-old will have to wait to win his 450th career game. He hasn't done a whole lot of winning lately, going 2-7-3 in the last 12 games. But like Saturday, Lundqvist is facing a high volume of shots, and he's still turning aside a decent portion of them (he owns a .912 save percentage in his last 12 starts). Overall, Lundqvist is 18-19-10 with a 3.01 GAA and .909 save percentage in 48 games.