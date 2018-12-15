Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Falls in OT

Lundqvist stopped 30 of 34 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Staked to a 3-0 lead early in the second period thanks to three power-play goals, Lundqvist had the win slowly slip through his fingers, with former Rangers teammate Derek Stepan finally beating him for the winner with 32 seconds left in OT. The veteran netminder has given up at least four goals in three straight starts, and his .902 save percentage over his last 10 games suggests the 36-year-old could use a bit more rest to recharge his batteries.