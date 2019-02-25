Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Falls to Caps in OT

Lundqvist stopped 29 of 35 shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Capitals.

February has not been kind to King Henrik. The veteran netminder is now 1-4-2 through seven starts on the month with a 3.16 GAA and .906 save percentage, and with the Rangers in the process of unloading their expiring contracts as part of a rebuild, Lundqvist's outlook for wins isn't likely to improve down the stretch.