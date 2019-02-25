Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Falls to Caps in OT
Lundqvist stopped 29 of 35 shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Capitals.
February has not been kind to King Henrik. The veteran netminder is now 1-4-2 through seven starts on the month with a 3.16 GAA and .906 save percentage, and with the Rangers in the process of unloading their expiring contracts as part of a rebuild, Lundqvist's outlook for wins isn't likely to improve down the stretch.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stopping pucks Sunday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Plays well in loss•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in goal Thursday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Turns aside 43 in win•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in Carolina•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Drops fourth consecutive start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...