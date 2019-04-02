Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Falls to Devils

Lundqvist stopped 37 of 40 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

New Jersey's final goal was scored into an empty net. Lundqvist has lost five straight starts, posting a 3.65 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way, and while he continues to cede workload to Alexandar Georgiev, the Rangers have one more back-to-back set left on their schedule -- meaning King Henrik should see action at least once more this season.